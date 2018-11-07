Patriots Injury Report: Josh Gordon Now Fully Healthy; Trent Brown Sits With Illness

Josh Gordon was removed from the New England Patriots injury report Wednesday for the first time since joining the team in mid-September.

The veteran wide receiver had been limited in practice with a hamstring injury and was listed as questionable for each of the last seven games, though he wound up playing in all but the first.

Gordon had his best game in a Patriots uniform Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, catching five passes on 10 targets for 130 yards and a 55-yard touchdown in a 31-17 victory at Gillette Stadium.

One player who did appear on Wednesday’s injury report was offensive tackle Trent Brown, who sat out practice with an illness. Nine other players were limited: running back Sony Michel, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Jacob Hollister, wide receivers Julian Edelman and Cordarrelle Patterson, guard Shaq Mason, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive end John Simon and long snapper Joe Cardona.

Michel, Gronkowski, Hollister and Mason all missed the Packers game with injuries.

The Patriots will visit the Tennessee Titans this Sunday afternoon in their final game before their bye week.

Here is the full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Trent Brown – Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LS Joe Cardona – Shoulder

WR Julian Edelman – Ankle

TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle/Back

LB Dont’a Hightower – Knee

TE Jacob Hollister – Hamstring

G Shaq Mason – Calf

RB Sony Michel – Knee

WR Cordarrelle Patterson – Neck

DE John Simon – Shoulder

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images