Patriots Injury Report: Trey Flowers To Play Vs. Vikings After Non-Injury-Related Absence

Breathe easy, New England Patriots fans: Trey Flowers is just fine.

The star pass rusher’s absence from Friday’s practice was not injury-related, according to the team’s injury report. He will play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium.

Flowers leads all Patriots players in both sacks (3 1/2) and quarterback hits (13) this season.

Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen was ruled out with a knee injury after not participating in the team’s final practice of the week. All other players — quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Julian Edelman and special teamer Nate Ebner — were removed from the injury report Friday and cleared to play Sunday.

The Vikings ruled out wide receiver Chad Beebe and tight end David Morgan and listed wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Brandon Zylstra and cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Mackensie Alexander as questionable.

