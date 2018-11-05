Patriots’ Jeremy Hill Shares Injury Update After Undergoing ACL Surgery

New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill took the next step Monday in his recovery from a torn ACL.

Hill, who suffered his injury in the Patriots’ season-opening win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 9, announced on Twitter that he had undergone successful ACL reconstruction surgery.

Had a successful acl reconstruction today road to recovery has officially begun. Thanks for your prayers and good wishes. — Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) November 5, 2018

Hill’s injury, which will sideline him for the rest of the season, spoiled what had been a resurgent summer for the 25-year-old. Following an underwhelming 2017 campaign for the Cincinnati Bengals and offseason ankle surgery, Hill impressed during his first preseason with the Patriots, unseating incumbent Mike Gillislee to earn a roster spot.

The Patriots have dealt with several injuries at the running back position this season. Hill and Rex Burkhead (neck) both currently are on injured reserve — though the latter is expected to return next month — and rookie Sony Michel has missed the last two games with a knee injury after also sitting out the entire preseason and Week 1.

Short on ball-carriers of late, the Patriots have turned to wide receiver/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to fill the void. Patterson has carried the ball 21 times over the past two games, totaling 99 yards and one touchdown in wins over the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers.

Hill signed a one-year contract with New England, so he’s set to hit free agency in March.

