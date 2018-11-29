Patriots’ Julian Edelman, Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Complete Customized Jersey Swap

Kyrie Irving and Julian Edelman now truly are Boston sports brothers in arms.

The Boston Celtics guard and New England Patriots wide receiver completed their No. 11 jersey swap Thursday. Irving revealed as much when he showed reporters the customized Patriots jersey Edelman sent him.

Irving was “ecstatic” to receive his Patriots jersey.

“Shout out to my guy Julian Edelman,” Irving said, via WBZ’s Joe Giza.

Edelman trained at the Celtics practice facility earlier this fall during his four-game suspension and struck a friendship with several of Boston’s ballers. He then turned heads last month when he wore a customized No. 11 Boston Celtics jersey, which had his name on the back of Irving’s No. 11 shirt, in a press conference following the Patriots’ Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Irving soon asked if he could have a Patriots jersey with his name on the back of the No. 11 shirt. The Patriots honored Irving’s request.

Great win last night, @KyrieIrving. We’ve got you. From one 11 to another. pic.twitter.com/5bJwHFqxSG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 17, 2018

The Celtics star finally showed off his unique threads to the envious public Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images