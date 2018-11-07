Patriots’ Kyle Van Noy Roasts Local Radio Hosts (Again) On Twitter

The war between New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy and radio hosts Michael Felger and Tony Massarotti is a gift that keeps on giving.

Earlier in the season, the two 98.5 The Sports Hub radio hosts went on a bizarre rant in which they skewered Van Noy both as a player and person for reasons that remain unknown. Van Noy responded to NESN.com by saying he was fine with criticism about his play, but took issue with the shots about his character.

Van Noy as a result implored both Felger and Massarotti to join him at a charity event of his. When he hosted one back in October, the two radio hosts (to the surprise of no one) didn’t attend, and the Pats linebacker chirped them in response.

Wednesday afternoon, Van Noy landed another punch without even mentioning them by name. The Twitter account from The Sports Hub’s morning show, Toucher and Rich, tweeted out “Which 98.5 The Sports Hub staff member is most likely to get their ass kicked by a local athlete? # Vote985″

Van Noy responded not once, but twice.

Gotta spread love haha 😂 😂 https://t.co/M94WYP5PsW— Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) November 7, 2018

Van Noy probably isn’t the only athlete in the city that would enjoy taking a few shots at Felger and Mazz. But it’s probably safe to say he is taking some pleasure in roasting the pair.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images