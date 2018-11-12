Patriots’ Loss Elevates Daniel Tosh After Comedian’s House Burns Down

Daniel Tosh’s rough weekend ended on a positive note.

The popular comedian apparently is among the many who have lost their homes to the Woolsey Fire in southern California. Obviously, this is a pretty tough time for the Tosh family.

However, the 43-year-old found respite Sunday afternoon in the form of the New England Patriots’ blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans. Tosh, a longtime Patriots hater, took great pleasure in watching New England go down at Nissan Stadium.

Here’s what Tosh had to say:

my home burnt down, but the patriots lost. so, not the worst weekend. — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) November 11, 2018

For those unaware of Tosh’s hatred for the Patriots, check out this “Tosh.0” clip:

Yeah, that take really aged well.

We doubt the Patriots will care much of Tosh’s opinions, considering they, unlike Tosh, didn’t cease being relevant around 2013. But hey, to each their own.

All jokes aside, let’s hope Tosh — and everyone affected by the fires in California, for that matter — are able to quickly recover and regain some sense of normalcy to their lives.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images