Patriots Make Series Of Roster Moves, Leaving Two Open Roster Spots

The New England Patriots officially signed safety Obi Melifonwu and linebacker Albert McClellan to their 53-man roster Tuesday.

To make room for Melifonwu and McClellan, the Patriots released defensive end Geneo Grissom and offensive lineman Cole Croston and placed offensive lineman Brian Schwenke (foot) on injured reserve. That leaves one spot open on the Patriots’ active roster.

The Patriots also released running back Kenneth Farrow from their practice squad Tuesday, leaving another vacancy.

The Patriots’ 53-man roster spot likely will be taken by cornerback Duke Dawson, who can be activated off injured reserve until Nov. 14. It’s worth noting ex-Oakland Raiders veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin also hit the open market Tuesday when he cleared waivers.

It’s likely one or both of Grissom and Croston will be back on the practice squad.

Melifonwu was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders out of UConn. He was released this summer after dealing with injuries during training camp and the preseason.

McClellan is a nine-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens. He can contribute on special teams and defense.

Grissom has missed five games with an ankle injury.

Croston appeared in two games this season as a reserve offensive tackle.

