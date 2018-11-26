Patriots Notes: Tom Brady Downplays ‘Scrape,’ Addresses Practice Absence

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Some assorted notes and nuggets from the New England Patriots’ 27-13 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium:

— The CBS broadcast showed Patriots quarterback Tom Brady receiving treatment on his right hand during the game. Brady, who did not miss a snap in the win, downplayed the severity of his injury during his postgame news conference, calling it “just a little scrape.”

“It’s fine,” he said.

Brady also addressed his absence from practice Friday — the first session he’d missed since the start of training camp.

“I’d prefer to be healthy and practicing all the time, but it just wasn’t the case,” Brady said, who was listed on the Patriots’ injury report with a knee injury and an illness. “I just have to get back at it right now and try to feel as good as I can for next week.”

Brady misfired on a few of his throws Sunday — including ones that left tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Julian Edelman exposed to big hits — but connected on numerous chunk plays downfield. His first four completions all went for 20-plus yards, and his 9.13 yards-per-attempt average was his second-highest of the season behind the Kansas City game (9.71).

With 283 passing yards and two touchdowns, Brady passed Peyton Manning to become the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (regular season and postseason).

— Patriots coach Bill Belichick had high praise after the game for punter Ryan Allen, whose directional kicks helped limit Jets return man Andre Roberts to 1 total return yard on four punts.

Roberts was the NFL leader in average punt return yards (16.3 per return) entering Sunday, and the Patriots entered ranked 31st in punt coverage.

“I think Ryan did a good job punting the ball and got us out of the hole a couple times,” Belichick said. “Good punts.”

— The Patriots committed a season-high 11 penalties for 105 yards in the win.

“We had too many of them and made ourselves go backwards too many times,” Belichick said. “We were able to overcome some of them, but overall, 10 or 11 penalties is not really what we do. Hopefully, we can trim that down.”

— Patriots rookie cornerback Duke Dawson was activated off injured reserve this week, but he’ll have to wait at least one more week to make his regular-season NFL debut. The Florida product was a healthy scratch Sunday as New England rolled with Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, J.C. Jackson and special teamer Keion Crossen at cornerback.

Moving forward, Dawson, who primarily plays in the slot, could begin to take snaps from Jones, who struggled in coverage against the Jets.

— Rookie running back Sony Michel rushed for a career-high 133 yards in the win despite an injury scare. Since 2001, the Patriots are 50-1 when one of their players surpasses 100 rushing yards.

Fellow back James White also set a career high with 73 rushing yards, smashing his previous high of 44 set earlier this season against the Miami Dolphins. In an odd reversal, White was a non-factor in the passing game, catching just one pass on five targets for 5 yards.

