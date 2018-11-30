Patriots Now: Roster Gets Healthy As Hunt For No. 1 Seed In AFC Heats Up

The New England Patriots are rounding into form.

After trouncing the New York Jets in Week 12, the Patriots now welcome the Minnesota Vikings into Gillette Stadium. NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava details the state of the Pats as they chase the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the AFC in this week’s episode of “Patriots Now.”

The Patriots roster also looks as healthy as it has since Week 1 with only tight end Dwayne Allen listed on the injury report heading into Sunday.

Watch the full episode in the video above.