Patriots Practice Report: Dwayne Allen Lone Player Absent Ahead Of Vikings Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were missing just one player as they returned to practice on a cold, windy Wednesday afternoon.

Tight end Dwayne Allen was not spotted at the start of practice after sitting out Sunday’s 27-13 win over the New York Jets with a knee injury. Allen sustained his injury during the Patriots’ Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Every other Patriots player was present and accounted for, including special teamer Nate Ebner, who missed Sunday’s game with a knee injury, and running back Rex Burkhead, who was activated off injured reserve Monday.

Burkhead, who has not played since suffering a neck injury in Week 3, is eligible to return to action when the Patriots host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Quarterback Tom Brady also participated after sitting out last Friday’s practice with a knee injury and an illness and sustaining a minor hand/thumb injury against the Jets.

