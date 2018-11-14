Patriots Practice Report: Julian Edelman, Trent Brown Present; Mystery Player Arrives

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wide receiver Julian Edelman and offensive tackle Trent Brown both participated in Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice after leaving Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans with injuries.

Edelman and Brown exited that 34-10 defeat with ankle and back injuries, respectively, and did not return. Brown also missed snaps earlier in the game with an illness.

Tight end Dwayne Allen, who injured his knee in a collision with Brown on Sunday, was the only Patriots player not spotted at the start of practice. Allen won’t need surgery but is expected to miss “a few weeks,” according to a report Tuesday by NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) and right guard Shaq Mason (calf) both practiced after sitting out the last two games.

A new face also was present at practice: a defensive player wearing No. 50. That number’s previous owner, linebacker Nicholas Grigsby, was released Tuesday along with running back Kenjon Barner.

The Patriots activated cornerback Duke Dawson off injured reserve in a corresponding move but entered Wednesday with one open spot on their 53-man roster.

Wednesday’s session was the only practice of the week for New England, which is on a bye this weekend. The Patriots will visit the New York Jets next Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

UPDATE (1:30 p.m. ET): That mystery player is linebacker Ramon Humber, according to a report from the Boston Herald’s Kevin Duffy. Humber spent the 2016 preseason with the Patriots before joining the Buffalo Bills, who released him last week.

