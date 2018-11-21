Patriots Practice Report: Only One Player Absent From Wednesday’s Session

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had near-perfect attendance Wednesday in their second practice after the bye week.

Only tight end Dwayne Allen, who’s dealing with a knee injury, was absent. This is the third straight practice Allen has missed. It would be a major upset if he suited up and played Sunday against the New York Jets.

Without Allen, the Patriots would be left with Rob Gronkowski and Jacob Hollister at tight end. Gronkowski, who’s dealing with ankle and back injuries, missed the Patriots’ last two games and three of their last four. He’s expected to play Sunday after nearly four weeks of rest.

Everyone else, including the Patriots 10-man practice squad and running back Rex Burkhead, who’s on injured reserve, was present and accounted for Wednesday.

The Patriots are off Thursday for Thanksgiving and will return for practice Friday.

