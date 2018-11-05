Patriots Sign Big, Athletic Pass Rusher Ufomba Kamalu To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots are adding some pass rush depth to their practice squad.

The Patriots signed edge defender Ufomba Kamalu, his agent, David Canter, tweeted Monday. Kamalu most recently was on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad before being released Oct. 30.

Kamalu spent the first two years of his NFL career with the Houston Texans, with whom he recorded three sacks, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and 11 tackles in 13 games between 2006 and 2007.

Kamalu played outside linebacker with the Texans at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds. He was able to do that because of his elite athleticism for his size. Kamalu ran a 4.88-second 40-yard dash at his pro day while coming out of Miami in 2016. He posted a 31.5-inch vertical leap, 8-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.32-second 3-cone drill and 4.58-second short shuttle with 26 bench press reps of 225 pounds during the pre-draft process.

Kamalu hasn’t played in a game this season, but he had two quarterback hits and three hurries in the preseason with the Texans.

He had a big preseason performance against the Patriots last summer when he recorded a sack, QB hit and three hurries. The Patriots also got to watch him during joint practices with the Texans before that game.

The Patriots had an open spot on their practice squad. New England has defensive ends Trey Flowers, Deatrich Wise Jr., Adrian Clayborn, Keionta Davis, Derek Rivers, John Simon and Geneo Grissom on their 53-man roster. They also have fellow Miami product and edge defender Trent Harris on their practice squad.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images