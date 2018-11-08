Patriots Sign Free-Agent Running Back To Fill Out Practice Squad

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots filled their 10-man practice squad Wednesday by signing running back Josh Ferguson.

The Patriots worked out Ferguson on Tuesday. He went undrafted out of Illinois in 2016 and spent two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He most recently was on the Houston Texans’ practice squad.

Ferguson has 16 career carries for 25 yards. He’s also caught 23 passes for 152 yards in 26 career games.

The Patriots released running back Kenneth Farrow from their practice squad Tuesday.

Here’s an updated look at the Patriots’ practice squad:

QB Danny Etling

RB Josh Ferguson

TE Stephen Anderson

OL Eric Smith

DE Ufomba Kamalu

DE Trent Harris

DT Frank Herron

LB Calvin Munson

CB Jomal Wiltz

S David Jones

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images