Patriots Snap Count Analysis: Rob Gronkowski Busy In Return To Action

Let’s take a look at the final snap counts from the New England Patriots’ 27-13 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday:

OFFENSE

OT Trent Brown: 70 snaps (100 percent)

LG Joe Thuney: 70 (100)

RG Shaq Mason: 70 (100)

OT Marcus Cannon: 70 (100)

C David Andrews: 70 (100)

QB Tom Brady: 70 (100)

TE Rob Gronkowski: 69 (99)

WR Julian Edelman: 60 (86)

WR Josh Gordon: 53 (76)

RB James White: 37 (53)

FB James Develin: 30 (43)

RB Sony Michel: 30 (43)

WR Chris Hogan: 28 (40)

WR Cordarrelle Patterson: 22 (31)

WR Phillip Dorsett: 9 (13)

OT LaAdrian Waddle: 7 (10)

TE Jacob Hollister: 5 (7)

— The Patriots’ top offensive line was back together for the first time in three games, and all five starters played 100 percent of snaps. That quintet played a key role in New England’s best rushing performance of the season.

— Gronkowski, who missed the previous two games and three of the previous four with ankle and back injuries, matched his favorite number with 69 snaps played in his return to action. He finished with three catches on seven targets for 53 yards and a touchdown — his first since Week 1 — and was on the field for all but one offensive play.

— Even with backup tight end Dwayne Allen sidelined with a knee injury, Hollister hardly saw the field and wasn’t targeted. He played fewer snaps than Waddle, who was used as a jumbo tight end.

— Hogan played a season-low 40 percent of offensive snaps but had his most productive game in weeks, catching two passes on two targets for 47 yards after being held without a reception in his previous two games. Dorsett also caught passes on two of his nine snaps.

— Gordon’s snap count was his lowest since he became a starter in Week 6. He had a much more efficient performance this week, finishing with five catches on five targets for 70 yards — including a key third-down conversion in the fourth quarter — after tallying four catches on 12 targets in New England’s lopsided loss to the Tennessee Titans.

— Brady received treatment on the sideline for hand and knee injuries but did not miss a snap.

DEFENSE

SS Patrick Chung: 64 snaps (100 percent)

FS Devin McCourty: 64 (100)

CB Jason McCourty: 64 (100)

CB Stephon Gilmore: 64 (100)

LB Kyle Van Noy: 63 (98)

DE Trey Flowers: 60 (94)

LB Dont’a Hightower: 38 (59)

S Duron Harmon: 35 (55)

DT Adam Butler: 33 (52)

DT Malcom Brown: 29 (45)

LB Elandon Roberts: 29 (45)

DE Adrian Clayborn: 29 (45)

DT Lawrence Guy: 28 (44)

DE John Simon: 27 (42)

DE Deatrich Wise: 25 (39)

CB J.C. Jackson: 21 (33)

CB Jonathan Jones: 13 (20)

DT Danny Shelton: 9 (14)

S Obi Melifonwu: 8 (12)

LB Albert McClellan: 1 (2)

— Jackson saw more playing time than Jones, who struggled in coverage. Expect rookie Duke Dawson, who was inactive Sunday, to get some reps at slot corner moving forward.

— Another busy day for Van Noy, who played all but one defensive snap and was involved in several impactful plays.

— Chung, Gilmore and the McCourtys never left the field. All four have been workhorses for the Patriots this season. Gilmore enjoyed a nice bounce-back performance after struggling against Tennessee’s Corey Davis.

— Melifonwu was in for eight defensive snaps in his Patriots debut and played 17 more on special teams. He occasionally was used as New England’s third safety over Harmon.

— Flowers has played upward of 90 percent of snaps in each of the last four games.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images