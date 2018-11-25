Patriots’ Tom Brady Sets Yet Another NFL Record During Game Vs. Jets

Tom Brady already has cemented himself as an NFL legend, so now pretty much anything he does is just bolstering his case that he’s the greatest of all time.

The New England Patriots quarterback shatters records with some regularity nowadays, and he now has another milestone on his résumé.

During the second quarter of the Patriots’ tilt with the New York Jets on Sunday, Brady completed a four-yard pass to Sony Michel on 2nd and 7. Though it seemed simple enough of a play, it actually had some pretty big historical significance.

Tom Brady (79,280) moves past Peyton Manning (79,279) for the most total passing yards in @NFL history (regular and postseason). #NEvsNYJ | #GoPats — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 25, 2018

Not bad. Not bad at all.

