Patriots Trainers Work On Tom Brady’s Thumb, Knee During Jets Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was limited in practice all week with a knee injury. He missed Friday’s practice when an illness was added to his ailments. He seemingly suffered at least one more malady Sunday against the New York Jets.

CBS cameras caught Patriots trainers giving Brady treatment on his thumb and right knee Sunday. NFL Media’s Mike Giardi pointed out Brady’s right knee, which showed a large bruise, was supposed to be his healthy one.

Brady went 11-of-17 for 180 yards with a touchdown in the first half against the Jets. The Patriots got the ball back late in the first half when cornerback Stephon Gilmore picked off Jets quarterback Josh McCown. The Patriots ran the ball three straight times before punting back to the Jets.

Brady took the field for the second half.

