Patriots Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online

The New England Patriots went into their bye week on a sour note, but they have the perfect matchup for a rebound Sunday.

The Pats were crushed by the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, but will travel to the Meadowlands for a tilt with the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 12 action.

The Jets have been underwhelming this season, and most recently gave up 41 points to a Matt Barkley-led Buffalo Bills team.

Here’s how and when to watch Patriots vs. Jets:

Start Time: Sunday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports