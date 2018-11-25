Patriots Vs. Jets Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 12 Matchup

8 a.m. ET: Following their Week 11 bye, the New England Patriots will get back to work this afternoon as they travel to MetLife Stadium for a date with one of their oldest rivals, the New York Jets.

The Jets have just three wins in 10 games this season, but they have a history of playing the Patriots tough at home. Each of the last five meetings at MetLife between the two AFC East foes was decided by seven points or fewer, with New York winning two of those contests.

The 7-3 Patriots, meanwhile, are looking to rebound from the blowout loss they suffered at the hands of the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to play after missing the last two games and three of the last four with ankle and back injuries, and quarterback Tom Brady (knee/illness) is expected to suit up, as well, after a rare Friday practice absence.

Brady, Gronkowski, running back Sony Michel, right guard Shaq Mason and special teamer Nate Ebner all are listed as questionable. Michel returned to action against the Titans after missing time with a knee injury. Mason said earlier this week he’s ready to play if called upon, so it’s likely he’ll be back in the lineup today after sitting out two games with a calf ailment.

Tight end Dwayne Allen has been ruled out with a knee injury.

The Jets will be without rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who will miss his second straight game with a foot injury. 39-year-old Josh McCown will start in his place.

Safety Marcus Maye and offensive lineman James Carpenter are listed as doubtful for New York. Leading receiver Robby Anderson and linebacker Brandon Copeland are questionable.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in East Rutherford, N.J. Check back here throughout the day for full pregame coverage.