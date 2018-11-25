Patriots Vs. Jets Preview: NESN ‘Pregame Chat’ Breaks Down Week 12 Matchup

The New England Patriots will look to get back in the win column Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The 7-3 Patriots will square off with the 3-7 New York Jets in a matchup between longtime AFC East rivals. New England, of course, is coming off an ugly Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and is aiming to find some consistency in a season that’s featured many ups and downs.

The Jets, meanwhile, are going nowhere, and will be without rookie quarterback Sam Darnold. Still, the games always seem to be close when these two sides meet up.

We’ve got you covered for this intriguing Week 12 matchup, with former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joining NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox to preview Pats-Jets in our “Pregame Chat” show.

The show airs live on Facebook at 11 a.m. ET, and you can check it out in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images