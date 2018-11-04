Patriots Vs. Packers Live: Updates, Analysis From Sunday Night Matchup

11:55 a.m. ET: Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history will square off for just the second time tonight at Gillette Stadium as Tom Brady and the New England Patriots host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on “Sunday Night Football.”

Brady’s Pats sit at 6-2 after winning each of their last five games. Rodgers’ Pack enter at 3-3-1 following a narrow loss to the undefeated Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

On the injury front, New England already has ruled out starting right guard Shaq Mason and reserve offensive lineman Brian Schwenke. Ted Karras will start in Mason’s spot against Green Bay’s talented defensive front, and the Patriots promoted interior O-lineman James Ferentz from the practice squad Saturday to bolster their depth behind him.

Ferentz filled the roster spot that opened when cornerback Eric Rowe was placed on injured reserve this week. Many expected the Patriots to activate rookie corner Duke Dawson off IR to replace Rowe, but he’ll have to wait at least another week to make his NFL debut.

A whopping 13 Patriots players are listed as questionable: tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Jacob Hollister, running back Sony Michel, wide receivers Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Cordarrelle Patterson, linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Nicholas Grigsby, offensive tackles Marcus Cannon and Trent Brown, defensive ends John Simon and Geneo Grissom and long snapper Joe Cardona.

The Patriots have “concern” about the status of Gronkowski and Michel, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. They’ll both be game-time decisions.

If Michel misses his second straight game, the Patriots again would need to make do with James White, Kenjon Barner and Patterson (if healthy) as their only running back options. Gronkowski is having a down season (no touchdowns since Week 1) but remains a major part of New England’s offense.

Edelman, who tallied a season-high 104 receiving yards on nine catches last week in a win over the Buffalo Bills, is expected to play despite an ankle injury, per Schefter.

The Patriots will wear their all-blue Color Rush uniforms tonight for the second time this season. They’ll also welcome the World Series champion Boston Red Sox to Gillette for a special pregame ceremony.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images