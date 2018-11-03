Patriots Vs. Packers Preview: What To Watch For In Week 9 Matchup

If you’re a fan of expert-level quarterback play — and, really, who isn’t? — then Gillette Stadium will be the place to be Sunday night as Tom Brady and the New England Patriots host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a highly anticipated primetime showdown.

THE DETAILS

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium

THE ODDS

The 6-2 Patriots are pegged as six-point home favorites over the 3-3-1 Packers, who pushed the undefeated Los Angeles Rams to the brink last week before losing 29-27. Green Bay defeated New England 26-21 in the teams’ most recent meeting in 2014.

INJURY REPORT

Starting right guard Shaq Mason (calf) and reserve offensive lineman Brian Schwenke (foot) both have been ruled out for the Patriots.

Thirteen New England players are listed as questionable, including tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Sony Michel, linebacker Dont’a Hightower three wide receivers and both starting offensive tackles:

OT Trent Brown – Ankle

OT Marcus Cannon – Concussion

LS Joe Cardona – Shoulder

WR Julian Edelman – Ankle

WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring

LB Nicholas Grigsby – Illness

DE Geneo Grissom – Ankle

TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle / Back

LB Dont’a Hightower – Knee

TE Jacob Hollister – Hamstring

RB Sony Michel – Knee

WR Cordarrelle Patterson – Neck

DE John Simon – Shoulder

Cannon, Grissom, Hollister, Hightower and Michel all sat out against Buffalo. Patterson, who played running back against the Bills, was added to the injury report Friday.

If Cardona, who’s never missed a game in his NFL career, can’t go, fullback James Develin likely would handle long-snapping duties for the Patriots.

Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allen is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury. Wideout Randall Cobb (hamstring), linebacker Nick Perry (ankle) and safety Jermaine Whitehead (back) are listed as questionable.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

The quarterbacks

Duh. Although Brady and Rodgers both have downplayed this storyline — they’re facing the other team’s defense, they say, not each other — everybody will be tuning in to watch these two titans of the game meet for just the second time in their storied NFL careers. NBC even brought in another legend, Michael Jordan, to narrate the promo for it.

How do you settle the debate over who is the ‘Greatest of All Time?’@Jumpman23 wants to see it happen head-to-head. pic.twitter.com/L4v6kOvJfF — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 29, 2018

This will be Rodgers’ first regular-season start in Foxboro, as he was injured the last time Green Bay visited Gillette in 2010.

Stephon Gilmore, Patriots cornerback vs. Davante Adams, Packers wide receiver

Sammy Watkins. Allen Robinson. Kelvin Benjamin. Davante Adams? Gilmore, who’s having a superb season in the Patriots’ secondary, allowed just 71 receiving yards over the last three weeks while tracking Watkins, Robinson and Benjamin around the field. Adams is a cut above all three of those wideouts, though. He’ll be one of the toughest assignments Gilmore will face this season. Rodgers’ favorite target ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in catches (52), receiving yards (690) and receiving touchdowns (six).

Jaire Alexander, Packers cornerback

With Tramon Williams expected to move back to safety in the wake of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix’s trade to the Washington Redskins, Alexander now should be firmly entrenched as a starter. The first-round draft pick garnered rave reviews this week from Bill Belichick, who said Alexander will be “one of the top corners in the game for quite a while.” The Louisville product missed some time with a groin injury earlier in the season but had his best game as a pro against the Rams, playing every defensive snap and breaking up five Jared Goff passes.

Ted Karras, Patriots guard

Karras, a backup for the last three seasons, is expected to start in place of the injured Mason, and he’ll face a tough challenge against Green Bay’s pair of talented defensive tackles. Mike Daniels was a Pro Bowler last season, and Perry Clark is playing at an elite level through eight weeks this year, ranking sixth among all interior defenders on Pro Football Focus. Karras, who started 43 games at right guard at Illinois, has started just three games at the NFL level. He’s played well in limited action, however, and turned in a strong performance this summer to beat out several veterans for a roster spot.

Rob Gronkowski, Patriots tight end

Gronkowski hasn’t looked like himself of late as he battles back and ankle injuries, and he hasn’t caught a touchdown pass since Week 1. Will this be the week he finally breaks back out?

