Patriots Vs. Titans Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 10 Matchup

8 a.m. ET: Good morning from Nashville, where the New England Patriots are preparing to take on Mike Vrabel, Malcolm Butler, Dion Lewis and the rest of the Tennessee Titans.

The Patriots have reeled off six consecutive wins to run their record to 7-2 entering this matchup, while the 4-4 Titans snapped a three-game losing streak last week by knocking off the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.”

New England, which has its bye week next week, likely will not have Rob Gronkowski at their disposal today, as the All-Pro tight end reportedly is not expected to play as he continues to recover from ankle and back injuries that have sidelined him for two of the Patriots’ last three games.

Rookie running back Sony Michel, on the other hand, is expected to play after missing two games with a knee injury, according to a report Saturday night by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Patriots already have ruled Shaq Mason (calf) out for this game, meaning Ted Karras will make his second consecutive start at right guard. Gronkowski, Michel, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, offensive tackle Trent Brown and tight end Jacob Hollister all are listed as questionable.

Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Be sure to check back here throughout the morning for full pregame coverage.

