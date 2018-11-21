Paul Pierce Has Hilarious Reason Why Wizards Have Been Such A Mess

The Washington Wizards are an absolute dumpster fire right now, and Paul Pierce knows why.

After a 5-11 start to the season with rumored arguing taking place during practice, the Wizards are prepared to do a full-fledged fire sale, with reportedly every player available for a trade — including Bradley Beal and John Wall.

During an appearance on ESPN on Tuesday, Pierce — who spent one season in the nation’s capital — provided some analysis on the Wizards. After providing two legitimate points, he added a very on-brand, and pretty hilarious, third response.

Paul Pierce on ESPN a few minutes ago talking about the #Wizards: "I think it's unfixable." "It's time to blow it up in Washington." "They haven't been the same since I called game." — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) November 20, 2018

Classic.

Of course, can’t argue with a guy who goes by the nickname “The Truth.”

