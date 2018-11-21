Paul Pierce Has Hilarious Reason Why Wizards Have Been Such A Mess

The Washington Wizards are an absolute dumpster fire right now, and Paul Pierce knows why.
After a 5-11 start to the season with rumored arguing taking place during practice, the Wizards are prepared to do a full-fledged fire sale, with reportedly every player available for a trade — including Bradley Beal and John Wall.
During an appearance on ESPN on Tuesday, Pierce — who spent one season in the nation’s capital — provided some analysis on the Wizards. After providing two legitimate points, he added a very on-brand, and pretty hilarious, third response.
Classic.
Of course, can’t argue with a guy who goes by the nickname “The Truth.”
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Powered by WordPress.com VIP