Pekka Rinne Outshines Jaroslav Halak In Bruins’ Shutout Loss To Predators

Jaroslav Halak was sensational Saturday night, but his counterpart was even better.

Halak continues his hot start to the season with a 39-save performance against the Predators, but Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne turned away all 26 Bruins shots in Nashville’s 1-0 win over Boston.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley broke down the netminder showdown. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.