People’s United Bank Goal Of The Month: Pick Best Bruins Goal From November

November was a successful month for the Boston Bruins, all things considered.

The Bruins were ravaged by injuries throughout November but still managed to post a 7-4-2 record for the month. This was due in large part to a handful of timely goals, resulting in a few thrilling finishes.

As exciting as a number of November games were, Bruins fans now have even more to be excited about because NESN and People’s United Bank are partnering up for the “People’s United Bank Goal of the Month”sweepstakes.

Below are three of the Bruins’ top goals from the past month. Choose the one you think is the best of the bunch and enter to win a personal VIP tour of the NESN studio and watch the hockey pre-game show live!

Here are this month’s nominees:

Goal 1: Brad Marchand’s Overtime Tally Vs. Stars

It looked as though the Bruins were bound for a shootout in their second game of November, but the overtime king had other plans. After receiving a crisp pass from David Krejci in the final minute of sudden death vs. Dallas, Marchand slowly crept toward former Bruin Anton Khudobin before rifling home the game-winning goal.

Goal 2: David Pastrnak Completes Hat Trick Vs. Maple Leafs

Netting a hat trick is a great feat regardless of the opponent, but it’s certainly a little sweeter when it comes against a longtime division rival. Pastrnak finished off a picture-perfect give-and-go with Brad Marchand for his third goal of the game against Toronto, marking his third career hat trick.

Goal 3: John Moore Pots Game-Winner Vs. Canadiens

The veteran defenseman couldn’t have picked a better time to score his first goal in a Bruins uniform. With Boston and Montreal deadlocked at 2-2 with roughly three minutes to play, Moore capitalized on an opportunistic rebound, breaking the tie on the power play to help lift the B’s to a hard-fought road win.

First, make sure you read and agree to the official rules (https://nesn.com/goal-of-the-month-official-rules/). Then cast your vote and completely fill out the form below and you will be entered into our monthly drawing for a chance to win a personal VIP tour of the NESN studio and watch the hockey pre-game show live in studio.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports