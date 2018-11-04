Peter Laviolette’s Success With Predators Continues With Strong Start To Season

The Nashville Predators are off to a hot start.

The Predators sit at 10-3-0 heading into Saturday night’s matchup against the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena. Aside from Pekka Rinne’s strong goaltending and consistent goal scoring from Filip Forsberg, the team has had the benefit of having Peter Laviolette behind the bench.

The head coach has been with the Preds since 2014 and has posted pretty impressive numbers, including a Stanley Cup Finals appearance just last season.

To see Laviolette’s numbers during his time in Nashville, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live”, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

