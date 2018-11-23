Phil Mickelson Loses $200K Putt In ‘The Match’; Watch Tiger Woods’ Reaction

Phil Mickelson has missed one of the costliest putts in golf history.

“Lefty” lost $200,000 to Tiger Woods on Friday when he shot a par in the first hole of “The Match.” Mickelson had bet Woods he would birdie the first hole of their highly touted, 18-hole match-play showdown, from which the winner will claim a $9 million jackpot. Here’s the moment they set their side wager earlier this week at the pre-match press conference.

Here's Tiger and Phil making a $200k bet that Phil will birdie the first hole#TheMatchpic.twitter.com/v7mQIAJy2m — SI Golf (@SI_Golf) November 20, 2018

Mickelson had to back his words with his deeds once they hit the links Friday at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas when he lined up to putt from nine feet away. But he missed, prompting this triumphantly smug reaction from Woods.

Woods and Mickelson tied the first hole, and their match continues.

Woods will hand over Mickelson’s money to his foundation, according to ESPN’s Bob Harig.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images