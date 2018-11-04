Predators’ Nick Bonino Notches Assist In Nashville’s 1-0 Win Over Bruins

Brad Marchand has been making his presence known this season with 11 assists and four goals for the Boston Bruins.

On Saturday, however, he and the rest of the B’s were silenced in their 1-0 loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Nick Bonino was off to a slow start for the Preds with just two assists heading into Saturday’s tilt. But he was able to add one to his total on Roman Josi’s first-period goal en route to Nashville’s victory.

To see how Marchand and Bonino matched up after the game concluded, check out the “Bruins Breakaway Live” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Images