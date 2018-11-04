Predators’ Pekka Rinne Denies Bruins’ Joakim Nordstrom Of Game-Tying Goal

The Nashville Predators drew first blood Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena, but the Boston Bruins had an answer.

After Roman Josi gave the Predators a 1-0 lead in the first period, Joakim Nordstrom bolted up ice after winning the ensuing faceoff and had a clear path to the goal.

Unfortunately for the B’s newcomer, Predators goalie Pekka Rinne stood tall to keep Boston off the scoreboard. That wound up being a theme for the contest, as the Bruins ultimately fell 1-0.

To see the TD Bank Save of the Game, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports