Predators’ Roman Josi Carves Up Bruins’ Defense, Pots Sweet First-Period Goal

by on Sat, Nov 3, 2018 at 10:00PM

Roman Josi has been the difference-maker for Nashville on Saturday night.

The Predators defenseman put his team on the board in the first against the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena with just over five minutes left in the period.

Josi skilfully made his way through Boston’s defense before finding the back of the net to give Nashville a 1-0 lead.

