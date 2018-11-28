PSV Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Don’t expect history to give way when FC Barcelona takes on PSV Eindhoven.

The teams will meet Wednesday at PSV Stadium in Gameday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. Having already secured passage to the Round of 16, Barcelona can clinch first place in Group B with one game to spare by beating its host. PSV sits last in Group B. The Dutch team can catch Tottenham for third place in the group and a spot in the UEFA Europa League but needs at least a draw against Barcelona or a favorable result in the group’s other game, Tottenham versus Inter Milan, to preserve its continental survival.

PSV hasn’t won in its last 12 Champions League outings. Its 4-0 loss to Barcelona on Sept. 18 in their Gameday 1 meeting suggests that streak might not end this time around.

Barcelona has won its Champions League group a record 20 times, and only a dramatic reversal of form will keep the Blaugrana from adding to its prestigious mark.

Here’s how to watch PSV versus Barcelona online.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images