Raiders Roasted By ‘Walking Dead’ After Blowout Loss To 49ers In Week 9

One barely needs to be alive to know the Oakland Raiders are lousy.

“The Walking Dead” joined the rest of the internet Thursday night in roasting the Raiders following their latest lifeless performance. Minutes after the Oakland’s 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9 ended, “The Walking Dead,” AMC’s hit show about humans trying to survive after the zombie apocalypse, used its Twitter account to place the 1-7 Raiders fittingly in its storyline.

Those who believe “The Walking Dead” harshly assessed the Raiders should consider these facts: The 49ers crushed the Raiders with third-string quarterback Nick Mullens shining in his first start, and the result improved San Francisco’s record to … 2-7.

With a playoff berth now the most remote of possibilities for the 2018 Raiders, they should embrace their new identity as NFL zombies over the final eight weeks of the season.

