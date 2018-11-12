Rams QB Jared Goff’s ‘Halle Berry’ Audible Gets Rise Out Of Famous Actress

If Jared Goff wanted to get the attention of Halle Berry on Sunday, he succeeded.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback yelled out “Halle Berry” as an audible during the first quarter of Sunday’s 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Word got around to the actress, who took to Twitter after she heard the call.

Goff was notified of Berry’s tweet after the game and he couldn’t have been more excited, to say the least.

“Wait, hold on, are you serious?” Goff said, via ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “She heard it!”

Though Goff and head coach Sean McVay didn’t reveal why the play was called “Halle Berry,” the QB responded to the actresses question with a simple answer.

It’s my favorite play ever https://t.co/YLWi7c3DNE— Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 12, 2018

Well played.

Maybe Berry is good luck for the Rams, as the play resulted in an 8-yard pass completion to Tyler Higbee.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images