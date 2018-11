Could this be the week the undefeated Los Angeles Rams finally go down?

It just might.

The 8-0 Rams are on the road Sunday facing Drew Brees and the 6-1 New Orleans Saints. Both teams feature capable defenses, but let’s be honest: This is going to be a shootout.

Here’s how and when to watch Rams vs. Saints:

When: Sunday, Nov. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images