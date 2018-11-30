Rebuilding Islanders Beginning To Move In Right Direction

The New York Islanders are in the midst of a rebuild, but they finally may be turning the corner.

Complete with some young talent like Mathew Barzal, the Islanders are beginning to look like they’re figuring things out under new head coach Barry Trotz. They’re still a couple pieces away from being a legitimate postseason contender, sure, but after missing the playoffs by 17 points last campaign and losing John Tavares to free agency, they’re starting to show signs of improvement.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images