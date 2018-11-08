Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Issue Stern Statement On Bill James’ ‘Inappropriate’ Comments

by on Thu, Nov 8, 2018 at 2:00PM

Bill James ruffled some feathers Wednesday.

James, a well-known baseball historian and statistician, argued in a series of tweets about the value of players, claiming they’re all replaceable and that “the game would go on” with whoever replaces them.

This ticked off a few folks, including Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark, and the Boston Red Sox released a stern statement Thursday regarding James, who serves as a senior advisor in the organization’s baseball operations department.

Here’s the full statement, via the Red Sox’s official Twitter account:

