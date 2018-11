Boston still knows how to party.

The 2018 Boston Red Sox just might be the greatest team in franchise history, and they certainly are partying like it. After returning home from Dodger Stadium, the World Series trophy has seen just about every inch of Beantown. NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava details the victory parade and celebration tour in this week’s episode of “Red Sox Now.”

