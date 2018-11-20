Red Sox Perform Slew Of Roster Moves, Make Colten Brewer Trade Official

The Boston Red Sox were busy Tuesday afternoon making a handful of roster moves.

Earlier Tuesday, it was reported the Red Sox had traded minor league infielder Esteban Quiroz to the San Diego Padres in exchange for relief pitcher Colten Brewer, and Boston later confirmed the move in a press release. In addition, they announced that William Cuevas, a pitcher who spent most of his time in Triple-A Pawtucket last season but got some chances at the big league level, was released so he could sign with the KT Wiz in Korea.

Austin Maddox, who missed all of 2018 injury, was sent to Pawtucket, while Michael Chavis, Travis Lakins and Josh Taylor, Darwinzon Hernandez and Denyl Reyes were added to the 40-man roster from the PawSox.

Here’s the full list of moves.

The #RedSox today made the following roster moves. The club's 40-man roster is now at 39: pic.twitter.com/wxfHEWDrFN — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) November 20, 2018

By landing on the 40-man roster, a player no longer is eligible to get selected in the Rule 5 draft, should hey meet the qualifications. With that said, the most notable player the Red Sox left exposed is Josh Ockimey, generally regarded as one of the best power-hitting prospects in Boston’s system.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images