Red Sox Players Congratulate Mookie Betts On Winning 2018 AL MVP Award

Mookie Betts’ trophy case got a little more crowded Thursday night.

Betts has been raking in the hardware following the Boston Red Sox’s World Series victory, including a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger. But baseball’s highest individual honor found its way into Betts’ possession when the star outfielder took home the 2018 American League MVP Award in convincing fashion.

While Red Sox fans were overjoyed by Betts earning the honor, his teammates might have been even more excited. Here are some congratulatory messages Betts received from fellow 2018 World Series champs via Instagram:

Alex Cora: #TBT January 3rd, 2018.

Day 1 of our journey.

Proud of you @mookiebetts.

#MostValuablePlayer

J.D. Martinez: Congrats to my boy @mookiebetts couldn’t go to a better person! Another great example of getting out what you put in! You deserve it!! #MVP#hardworkpaysoff #mookiegotabaldddhead😂

Jackie Bradley Jr.: Markus (@mookiebetts)!! Wow wow wow, Im so proud and excited for you bruddah. Watching you grow over the years has been truly remarkable. Keep pushing MVP 👊🏾 #1stRoommate

Brock Holt: Dat Boi. #MookieVP

Eduardo Nunez: it’s our MVP congrats 🍾 @mookiebetts @redsox

Christian Vazquez: Hiiii #mvp2018 @mookiebettscongrats brothaaa soo happy for you @mlb@mlb_players

Eduardo Rodriguez: MVP + WORLD CHAMP = @mookiebetts congrats bro you deserve it 👏👏👏 you the best out thereeeeeeeee 👊👊🏆🏆🍾🍾💫

While Betts has more than earned the right to bask in the MVP glory, the three-time All-Star already has shifted his focus to bettering his game ahead of the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports