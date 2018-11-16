Red Sox Re-Sign 2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce To One-Year Deal

The first domino has fallen for the Boston Red Sox’s free-agent class this offseason.

Fresh off a dazzling postseason run, Steve Pearce and the Red Sox agreed on a one-year contact through the 2019 season, the club announced via press release Friday night. The deal reportedly is worth $6.25 million, as first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan and later confirmed by NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich.

“We’re thrilled to have Steve back with us for another year as we think he’s a great fit for our club,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said via the release. “Obviously, we all saw what kind of impact he can have on the field, especially with the postseason that he had. He also provides good depth and balance from the right side for us.”

The Red Sox acquired Pearce in a late-June trade with the Toronto Blue Jays last season. While the veteran utility man provided a much-needed boost in the regular season, he took his game to new heights in the playoffs. Pearce reached base in all 12 postseason games he appeared in, batting .289 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. Three of those longballs came in the Fall Classic against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which secured World Series MVP honors for the 35-year-old.

This marks the second straight year Boston has addressed first base early in the offseason. Mitch Moreland resigned with the club on a two-year deal in early December following the 2017 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports