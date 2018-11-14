Red Sox Reward Alex Cora With Contract Extension After Stellar 2018 Season

Alex Cora isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced they had reached a one-year extension with their manager, meaning his contract now will run through the 2021 season, with a club option for 2022.

Cora put on a stellar display in his first year managing the Red Sox, guiding them to 108 wins and a World Series title. He pushed all the right buttons, at times seeming to be able to predict the future by making head-scratching decisions that ultimately ended up panning out in the best possible way.

The 108 wins Boston put together under Cora in 2018 were the second-most in MLB history for a team with a rookie manager, trailing just the 109-win 1961 New York Yankees.

Although the Red Sox have some big free agent decisions to make over the coming weeks and months, making sure they keep Cora around for the foreseeable future was a smart, forward-thinking move.

