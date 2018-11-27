Red Sox’s Brian Johnson Spent His World Series Money In The Coolest Way

Brian Johnson is a man who knows how to spend his moola.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher is one of 66 individuals who received over $416,000 after the organization divvied out its World Series shares. And that’s a lot for a player like Johnson, who made “just” $548,000 last season.

So, how did the lefty spend his earnings?

“I’m paying off the house I share with my Dad, and I bought a Jet Ski,” Johnson recently during an appearance on “The Bradfo Sho,” a podcast run by WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “That’s it.”

Hey, Jet Skis are pretty awesome.

Johnson went on to share some fascinating insight into how Red Sox manager Alex Cora reacted to his team’s 18-inning World Series Game 3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Ultimately after he spoke you wouldn’t have known we lost an 18-inning game,” Johnson said. “We hadn’t had a meeting all year and you assume when a boss wants to have a meeting you assume it’s going to be bad. I remember throwing my jersey in the laundry bin and everyone was like, ‘There’s a team meeting.’ Everyone was like, ‘Oh God, what’s about to happen?’ It was all nothing but positive. He took every positive out of that game and reinforced it.

“Think about it, if we don’t have that meeting and Rich Hill does what he does in that game everyone is looking left and right. What’s going on? What’s going on? There was no looking left in right that game.”

The rest, as they say, is history.

