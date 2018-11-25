Red Sox’s Christian Vazquez Adds Another Ring, Marries Longtime Girlfriend

Is there anyone else having a better offseason than the Boston Red Sox?

After winning the World Series, Mookie Betts (finally) won the American League MVP Award, J.D. Martinez was awarded two (!) Silver Slugger’s, Alex Cora snapped a selfie with Tom Brady, David Price won the AL Comeback Player of the Year (and probably kissed Chris Sale) and Brock Holt continues to grace us with his adorable son on his Instagram account.

Now it was Christian Vazquez’s turn to have some offseason fun, adding another ring to his collection. The catcher on Saturday married his longtime girlfriend Gabriela Otero and posted an adorable photo after the ceremony.

The offseason has been good to Vazquez!

Congrats, guys! 🤵👰 📷: Christian Vazquez’s IG pic.twitter.com/0rrSSZi90G — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) November 25, 2018

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images