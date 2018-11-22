Red Wings Look To Continue Recent Hot Streak Against Bruins

The Detroit Red Wings started the 2018-19 NHL season off slow, but recently have picked up the pace.

Heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit holds an 8-2 record in its last 10 games — a huge difference from the 1-7-2 record it had through the Red Wings’ first 10 contests.

They will look to keep the hot streak alive Wednesday night and secure the 10th win of the season.

They will look to keep the hot streak alive Wednesday night and secure the 10th win of the season.

