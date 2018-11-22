Redskins Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online

Can Colt McCoy keep the Washington Redskins in playoff contention after Alex Smith’s gruesome injury?

This is his first opportunity to show what he’s got as the Dallas Cowboys (5-5) host the Redskins (6-4) in the second game of three on Thanksgiving. This NFC East contest ultimately could decide who wins the conference, as Washington currently has a one-game lead over the Cowboys in the division.

The Cowboys are notorious for skipping turkey dinner and playing on Thanksgiving as they have played on the holiday each year since 1966, aside from 1975 and 1977, with an all-time record if 30-19-1. The Redskins haven’t played on Thanksgiving Day as often or been as successful as the Cowboys, as they have a record of 4-7.

Here’s how and when to watch Redskins vs. Cowboys:

When: Thursday, Nov. 22, at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Scott Taetsch/USA TODAY Sports Images