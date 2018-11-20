NFL

Reported Details Of Alex Smith’s Brutal Leg Injury Are Tough To Stomach

by on Tue, Nov 20, 2018 at 5:03PM

By now, you probably know Alex Smith suffered a broken tibia and fibula Sunday afternoon against the Houston Texans, and will miss the remainder of the season.

What you might not know, however, is just how gross the finer details of Smith’s injury are.

The Washington Redskins quarterback suffered a compound fracture to his right leg, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source. Believe it or not, that’s not the worst part.

Check out this tweet:

That’s right: Smith’s leg literally was twisted to the point of breaking through the skin. That, for lack of better word, is disgusting.

Smith obviously faces a long, difficult comeback. But he’s still just 34 years old, and is talented enough to get an opportunity once he’s back to full health.

