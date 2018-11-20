Reported Details Of Alex Smith’s Brutal Leg Injury Are Tough To Stomach

xx

By now, you probably know Alex Smith suffered a broken tibia and fibula Sunday afternoon against the Houston Texans, and will miss the remainder of the season.

What you might not know, however, is just how gross the finer details of Smith’s injury are.

The Washington Redskins quarterback suffered a compound fracture to his right leg, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source. Believe it or not, that’s not the worst part.

Check out this tweet:

Alex Smith suffered a compound fracture – meaning the bone broke through his skin, per source. Trauma surgeons discovered Smith suffered a spiral fracture in his leg – defined as a long bone broken by a rotational force. Smith, 34, faces a lengthy rehab process to try to return. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2018

That’s right: Smith’s leg literally was twisted to the point of breaking through the skin. That, for lack of better word, is disgusting.

Smith obviously faces a long, difficult comeback. But he’s still just 34 years old, and is talented enough to get an opportunity once he’s back to full health.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images