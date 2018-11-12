Rex Ryan Throws Shade At Jets When Asked About Concerns Over Patriots

If you think Rex Ryan has any concerns about the New England Patriots, think again.

The ESPN analyst laid into the New York Jets after they got dump-trucked by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday by a score of 41-10, saying it was one of the “most humiliating” losses in franchise history. But his trash talk of one of his former teams didn’t stop there.

During Monday’s episode of “Get Up!” on ESPN, Ryan was asked about the New England Patriots, specifically if he he had any concerns about the team after its 34-10 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Rex Ryan came through with the shade today! 😂 pic.twitter.com/HyZgMdaig3 November 12, 2018

It certainly sounds as though his money is on the Patriots coming out atop the AFC East — and it’s hard to blame him.

New England still is undefeated at home this season and hadn’t lost a game since Sept. 23 against the Detroit Lions before its matchup with the Titans.

With a 3-7 record, it’s probably safe to say the Jets won’t be finding a hot streak to end the second half of the NFL season.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images