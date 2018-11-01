Rob Gronkowski Absent, Julian Edelman Returns In Eventful Patriots Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots practice has been a must-follow event for fantasy football owners and New England fans this week.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman (ankle/illness) returned to practice Thursday after being absent Wednesday, while tight end Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) missed Thursday’s practice after being present Wednesday.

Tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (illness) also were back at practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session. Gronkowski, guards Shaq Mason (calf) and Brian Schwenke (foot) and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby (unknown) were absent Thursday. Mason and Schwenke also missed Wednesday’s practice.

Got all that?

The Patriots will release a practice participation and injury report around 5 p.m., which could clarify Gronkowski’s situation. The Patriots need him and all the help they can get Sunday night in their Week 9 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Gronkowski missed the Patriots’ Week 7 win over the Chicago Bears.

