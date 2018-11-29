Rob Gronkowski ‘Feels Good’ Heading Into Patriots’ Matchup Vs. Vikings

Rob Gronkowski hasn’t had a fully healthy season thus far for the New England Patriots, but he has made an impact since his return to the field in Week 12 after missing nearly a month.

The New England Patriots tight end will play in his second straight game Sunday when his team welcomes the Minnesota Vikings to Gillette Stadium. The Pats are coming off a 27-13 win over the New York Jets where Gronk had a touchdown in the victory.

On Wednesday, the tight end addressed the media about his health and how he feels heading into Week 13. To hear from Gronkowski, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.